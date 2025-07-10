Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics, superman

Kingdom Come Superman Lands at SDCC 2025 from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has a few San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives up their sleeves like a new Dynamic Action Heroes Superman

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a limited edition Kingdom Come Superman figure for SDCC 2025 exclusives.

Inspired by Mark Waid and Alex Ross’s iconic 1996 comic, this Superman sports his older, wiser look.

The 8-inch figure boasts 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, and a premium fabric cape.

Available at SDCC Booth #2849 from July 24-27, 2025, the collectible is priced at $59.99 while supplies last.

It was not long ago that Beast Kingdom debuted their new collection of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. This wave consists of Green Lantern, Darkseid, Superman, Flash, and Batman, with all being heavily inspired by their iconic comic book outfits. It now appears that Beast Kingdom is bringing one to San Diego Comic Con 2025 as they debut their limited edition Superman DAH figure that brings the Kingdom Come universe to life. In Kingdom Come (1996) by Mark Waid and Alex Ross, Superman returns from exile to a new chaotic future where violent metahumans have replaced traditional heroes.

Donning a new suit with a red-and-black "S" symbol and streaks of gray in his hair, this Man of Steel is older, wiser, and now ready for your collection. Standing 8" tall, Kal-El features an impressive sculpt, 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, and a fabric cape. This Kingdom Come release will be found directly at SDCC at Booth #2849 from July 24 -27, while supplies last, and for only $59.99.

Beast Kingdom -DHA Superman (Comic Edition) SDCC

"Beast Kingdom proudly presents the latest 2025 limited release from its highly acclaimed DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series "DAH-097SP DC Comics Superman Limited Edition". Built upon the concept of the DC Collector's Edition Design, this meticulously crafted figure brings Superman to life with exceptional attention to detail. The intricately sculpted facial features capture his unwavering determination and powerful sense of duty. A striking black-and-red rendition of the iconic "Hope" emblem, along with a specially designed suit and a premium fabric red cape, all combine to deliver a bold and collectible version of the Man of Steel."

Product Features:

Head sculpt faithfully recreates Superman's comic-style facial structure and expression

Premium fabric used for Superman's costume and cape

Built on a DAH muscular body with approximately 22 points of articulation

Outfit: One velvet-textured fabric cape

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!