New McFarlane Toys x DC Direct 1/6 Scale Superman Statue Revealed

Get ready to go up, up, and away as a brand new selection of Superman collectibles are here for the brand new 2025 film

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1:6 scale Superman statue inspired by the 2025 film and David Corenswet's likeness.

Features include a hand-numbered base, fabric cape, and detailed sculpt with the new DC Studios Superman suit.

Limited edition collectible stands nearly 14 inches tall and is priced at $299.99, with pre-orders now open.

Look forward to more Superman collectibles from McFarlane’s Todd’s Mods, DC Multiverse, and DC Super Powers lines.

Take flight with McFarlane Toys and DC Direct as they debut their new Superman 1:6‑Scale Statue inspired by the new 2025 film. This statue captures the Man of Steel in stunning detail, faithfully capturing his new on-screen appearance with the updated DC Studios suit. Standing approximately 14 inches tall, about 13.87", Kal-El stands upon a striking "S" logo base. This statue will be hand-numbered, limited edition, and features a fabric cape to allow for some custom display options. McFarlane Toys did a great job of reflecting the on-screen likeness of our new Superman, David Corenswet, with an elegant yet heroic pose and a calm expression.

Everything about this statue is nicely crafted here from the outer red underwear, fabric cape, and even the new S-shield, making it a must have collectible for any collection. McFarlane Toys has this DC Direct statue priced at $299.99, and pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store with a January 2026 release date. This release is just the tip of what McFarlane has created for the new 2025 film, so be on the lookout for more collectibles from his Todd's Mods, DC Multiverse, and DC Super Powers lines for more fun.

McFarlane Toys x DC Direct 1/6 Scale Superman Statue

"McFarlane Toys presents Superman™ (2025) based on the feature film from DC Studios. Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth's Smallville, Superman™ aka Metropolis's Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent™, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he's ever faced."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 13.87" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

1:6th Scale Statue

