Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Elite Edition Figure with Deluxe Fallout Lucy

Return to the world of Fallout with as McFarlane Toys debuts their new Deluxe McFarlane Elite Edition figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Elite Edition Fallout figure starring Lucy from the Amazon Prime TV series

This deluxe 7-inch Lucy figure features swappable faces, detailed accessories, and companion Dogmeat

Part of McFarlane's Elite Edition line, joining figures from DOOM and Diablo IV video game franchises

Pre-orders for the Fallout Lucy figure are live for $59.99, with shipment expected in February 2026

Lucy MacLean was introduced in the Amazon Prime 2024 Fallout TV series, and is a new character for the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Just like the video games, she is another lucky Vault Dweller who has been forced to venture into the irradiated ruins of the surface world. Lucy perfectly captures the franchise's signature blend of dark satire with retro-futurism as she navigates the world. Now, McFarlane Toys is adding Lucy to their new and growing McFarlane Toys Elite Edition Figure Line. This line steps up the details, paint, and accessories to give collectors a true fun collectible figure.

This Fallout figure stands 7" tall, comes with three swappable faces, a removable backpack, two guns, and of course, Dogmeat. This marks one of the few to arrive in this new Elite Edition figure line, alongside Doomslayer from DOOM and Lillith from Diablo IV. Each figure comes with special points that can be used to redeem special and unique rewards like one-of-a-kind prototypes. Pre-orders are already live for $59.99, and collectors can return to the Fallout in February 2026.

Fallout Lucy 7in Deluxe Action Figure McFarlane Elite Edition

"A resident of Vault 33, Lucy actively contributes to the well-being of her community. She participates in the Young Pipefitter's Association, gymnastics club, fencing team 3, intermediate Phys. Ed., and riflery. Her primary passion is teaching American history with a focus on ethics. In her personal time she watches movies with her dad, gardens (also with her dad), and enjoys family book club (again, with her dad — Norm chooses not to participate). She's upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit."

Product Features:

MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION action figure features an incredibly detailed sculpt with premium paint applications

Includes Cx404 (Dogmeat) figure, 3 swappable faces, removable backpack, 4 extra hands, 2 pistols and display base

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes. Visit McFarlane.com for more details

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!