Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, transformers

New Transformers Soundwave LEGO Set Revealed with Sound Effects

It is time to transform and roll out as LEGO is back with a new Transformers set that brings Soundwave faithfully to life

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new 1,505-piece Transformers Soundwave set with full conversion and articulation.

Includes buildable Ravage and Laserbeak minions that transform and fit inside Soundwave's chest.

Features a sound brick with voice lines and effects from the original Transformers cartoon.

Set priced at $189.99, with pre-orders opening August 1 for LEGO Insiders and wide release on August 4.

LEGO is back with a brand new set for Transformers fans as they officially unveil the 2025 Icons Transformers Soundwave! This premium build brings the classic Decepticon to life like never before and comes in at 1,505 pieces. Standing at 13 inches tall, Soundwave features articulated limbs, a functional cassette bay, and the ability to convert from robot to microcassette player without any rebuilding. Unlike previous Transformers LEGO sets like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, LEGO has now added a special sound brick for Soundwave that plays iconic lines and effects from the original cartoon.

That is not all, as this Deception is joined by buildable cassette minions of Ravage and Laserbeak! Both figures will be able to convert into their tape forms and be stored inside his chest. LEGO is getting even more intricate for these Transformers sets, and the added sound bricks are a step in the right direction. Pre-orders for Transformers Soundwave are not live yet, but he is priced at $189.99, and early access begins August 1 for LEGO Insiders, with a wide release on August 4.

LEGO Transformers: Soundwave

"Create a captivating centerpiece or surprise a loved one with this LEGO® Icons Transformers: Soundwave (10358) home and office decor building kit, designed for adults and fans of the epic sci-fi movie series. Build a detailed LEGO replica of the iconic Decepticon robot action figure, along with his trusted companions Ravage and Laserbeak."

"Pressing Soundwave's play button activates specially recorded voice and sound effects. The figure comes with rocket pod, laser blaster and dart accessories, features posable joints and seamlessly converts to cassette player mode and back without disassembly. The Ravage and Laserbeak figures convert into model cassette tapes that fit individually into Soundwave's cassette bay. The set also includes a display plaque with Soundwave's power statistics."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!