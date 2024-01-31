Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: alice in wonderland, disney, hot toys

Disney's Alice in Wonderland Hits Hot Toys with New Cosbi Collection

Wonderland awaits as Hot Toys has revealed their latest Cosbi Collection featuring the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils new Alice in Wonderland Cosbi Collection with Blind Boxes.

Collect characters like Alice, White Rabbit, and the Cheshire Cat in Cosbi form.

Special Pearlescent Effect version for the Curious Oysters Cosbi figures.

Each set includes a mystery collectible card and is exclusive to select markets.

Attention, adventurers of wonder and whimsy! Prepare to embark on a magical journey down the rabbit hole once again with Hot Toys' and their delightful new Cosbi Collection. Introducing Disney's Alice in Wonderland Blind Box Mystery Cosbi figures with excellent characters to collect! Each mystery box is a treasure trove of enchantment, featuring beloved characters from Disney's timeless tale in adorable Cosbi form. Unlock the secrets of Wonderland with Alice, the curious heroine whose courage knows no bounds! Follow the White Rabbit as he leads the way to fantastical adventures and joins the Mad Hatter for a whimsical tea party unlike any other. But beware the mischievous Cheshire Cat, whose grin holds secrets untold, who is also getting a Mystery Velvet Luminous Cosbi!

The fun from Hot Toys does not end there, as Alice in Wonderland fans get to dive into a sea of song and dance with the delightful Curious Oysters. Their harmonies will transport your shelves to a world of pure imagination with two releases, with one getting a Pearlescent Effect. With each surprise box, the magic of Wonderland awaits, promising endless surprises and delights with a collectible card, sealed in a foil bag, and is offered in select markets only. Gather your friends and embark on a quest to collect all the charming Cosbi figures from Hot Toys' Alice in Wonderland series. All things Hot Toys can be found right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys Alice in Wonderland Cosbi Collection

"Inspired by Alice's daydreams, Hot Toys takes a tumble down the rabbit hole and is excited to present to you the Alice in Wonderland Cosbi Collection! We have encapsulated Alice and her encounters in Wonderland into Cosbi form. First off, this curious and curiouser collection features The White Rabbit. Follow him so you won't be late for any important dates! Next, there is Alice in the bottle when she cried herself a river, and then the too-innocent Curious Oysters, comes in a special pearlescent effect version as well."

"Oh, and don't forget to check out the cautious Alice lifting her dress to wander through Wonderland. Join the Mad Hatter for his stupidest tea party and meet Alice with the glasses-looking bird (or bird-like glasses!). Lastly, find Cheshire Cat when it shows you direction to no way. Don't blink when the velvet hair Cheshire Cat mysteriously appears in a darker purple with luminous reflective effect on his eyes and teeth as Mystery Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 6.5 – 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. This way? That way? You NEED this Alice in Wonderland Cosbi Collection to create a mini dreamscape in any ordinary day."

