Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Exclusive Ninja Force Zartan Revealed

Prepare to take on Cobra in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures

Article Summary Ninja Force Zartan joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series as a Target Exclusive with classic 80s-inspired style.

This figure leads Cobra's elite ninja squad and features signature weapons like swords and a compound bow.

Includes 10 detailed accessories, from knives to bowstrings, recreating Zartan’s ninja arsenal for collectors.

Secure Ninja Force Zartan for $27.99 via Target and Hasbro Pulse, boosting any Cobra covert operations lineup.

Ninja Force Zartan is a specialized variant of the iconic master of disguise, Zartan, leading the Ninja Force, Cobra's elite ninja squad. Known for his unparalleled skills in stealth, infiltration, and martial arts, Zartan, in this version, has him embracing a new, rough, and tough look from the 80s. As leader of the Ninja Force, he commands a team of shadowy operatives trained in covert warfare, sabotage, and assassination. Ninja Force Zartan, from the late 1980s releases, is now back as he joins Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series with a Target Exclusive release.

Zartan will feature a nice set of accessories, such as swords, a compound bow with an arrow, and a few other ninja weapons. It is always fun to see these specialized G.I. Joe Classified variants come to life in 2026 for the Classified Series line. Hasbro continues to take the Joe brand to new levels, while honoring the toys that came before. Fans can enhance their Cobra covert operations with the Ninja Force Zartan for $27.99 through Target, with limited quantities being offered on Hasbro Pulse.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Ninja Force Zartan (Target)

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. "

"This Ninja Force Zartan figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces, including coiled 2 knives, 2 swords, akama, a quiver of arrows, a compound bow, and two detachable bowstrings–one at rest and one drawn with attached nocked arrow. Master of Disguise Zartan understands that sometimes the best way to hide is in plain sight.You'll be too distracted by his bright orange mohawk to notice the arrow he sent to your chest."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!