G.I. Joe Classified Series Kyle "Budo" Jesso Arrives from Hasbro

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Budo blends ancient samurai tradition with modern military style for a dynamic collectible

Figure features removable armor, three head sculpts, swords, pistol, rifle, and 19 accessories

Pre-order G.I. Joe Classified Series Budo for $34.99 ahead of the December 2025 release

It is ninja season at Hasbro as they unveil their latest selection of G.I. Joe and Cobra action figures. Up next is Kyle "Budo" Jesso, the G.I. Joe's resident samurai warrior, who blends ancient tradition with modern military flair. Introduced in 1988, Budo stands out from the rest of the Joes not just for his katana and kabuto-style helmet, but for his code of honor. Budo was born in California but raised in the disciplined way of the samurai, making him a unique fusion of East and West cultures.

While many Joes rely on firepower, Budo charges into battle with sword in hand, making him deadlier than the rest. Hasbro is now bringing Budo to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with an impressive new release. This military samurai is loaded with a fully removable set of samurai armor and three different head sculpts. He also comes with a variety of swords, a pistol, and a rifle, just in case things get too intense. The G.I. Joe Classified Series Budo is priced at $34.99; he is set for a December 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #174, Kyle "Budo" Jesso

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Kyle "Budo" Jesso comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Deluxe Kyle "Budo" Jesso figure is bursting with 19 character-inspired accessory pieces including removable body armor that you can swap with a full suit of Samurai armor, masked and unmasked helmets, alternate head, scarf, cape, 3 swords, scabbard, and weapon accessories."

