Gargantos Rises with A Mighty Marvel Legends Gamerverse Release

Step into the Gamerverse with Hasbro as they debut new video game themed Marvel Legends including the debut of Gargantos

Gargantos arrives with Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Gamerverse line as a deluxe figure bursting with monstrous energy. While some MCU fans might remember him from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gargantos actually debuted in Sub-Mariner #13 (1969). This giant sea creature has heavy Lovecraftian roots and is often mistaken for Marvel Comics' Shuma-Gorath. This new Marvel Legends release embraces both his comic origins and classic Marvel arcade appearance, showing off this one-eyed leviathan in great detail.

Gargantos is massive, with articulated tentacles and a movable eyeball and lid, to help create some fun expressions. Collectors will now be able to capture his deadly appearance from Marvel vs. Capcom 2, in glorious detail, and will pair well with some of the other figures in this wave, with Silver Samurai vs. Wolverine, Psylocke vs. Thanos, and Captain America vs. Venom. Gargantos is set to arrive in Fall 2025, and pre-orders are expected to arrive on June 18 at 1 PM EST at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse – Gargantos

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Pre-Order on June 18 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). A giant cephalopod monster with tentacles, Gargantos brings his enormous size and strength into battle. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Gargantos action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by the character's appearance in classic Marvel video games. The figure has premium design and deco with 6 poseable tentacles. This Marvel set comes with 1 figure (7 unassembled pieces) and 1 eyeball accessory. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each set sold separately, subject to availability)."

