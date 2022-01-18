Gentle Giant Ltd. Reveals Limited Boba Fett on Throne Statue

The Book of Boba Fett has been a wild ride, and I have absolutely loved minute of what we have seen so far. However, it almost seems like I am in the minority this time with a lot of viewers being disgruntled on the concept of story building. Boba Fett has been out of the spotlight since his "death" back in 1983 with Return of the Jedi. This story is exactly what we want to see with this iconic bounty hunter with what happened after he escaped the Sarlacc and finding his way in the world without the Empire. We do not have a lot of collectibles for him, but we are starting to get quite a few like this brand new Premier Collection Statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. Limited to only 1,000 pieces; this statue shows off Boba sitting on his throne that stands 9.4" high and 12.6" wide. The pricey statue is $350, is set to release in June 2022, and pre-orders can be found right here. Be sure to check out the newest episode of The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday with 4 more episodes to go.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Meet the new boss! Having disposed of Bib Fortuna™ and taken over Jabba's palace in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett™ is ready to take on all comers in his next adventure! Measuring approximately 12.6 inches wide and 9.4 inches tall, this statue of Boba Fett on Fortuna's throne features high-definition digital sculpting and hand-painted details. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. By the talented team at Gentle Giant Ltd.!"