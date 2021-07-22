Gentle Giant Reveals New SDCC 2021 Star Wars and Marvel Statues

San Diego Comic Con 2021 has arrived, and Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed three new collectibles for the big day. Both Marvel Comics and Star Wars are getting new additions, and kicking things off is Darth Maul. Standing 7" tall, this might Sith is known as Darth Maul returns but is featuring in his Concept Art design. Limited to 750 pieces, Star Wars fans will be able to add this very unique and exclusive statue to any collection. Flying in next is Boba Fett, who is now a part of Gentle Giant Ltd. Jumbo Kenner action figure line. This 12" figure is loaded with details straight from his original design and will even feature a firing rocket.

As for Marvel Comics, we are returning to the 2015 event Secret Wars with a brand new animated statue. Dr. Doom is back as God Emperor Doom with this new Skottie Young design that will be limited to only 250 pieces. Standing 5" high, this adorable guy is ready to rule your home or office with an iron fist. All three of these brand new SDCC Gentle Giant statues are up right here, so get them while you can.

"Star Wars™ – Darth Maul™ Concept Mini Bust – 2021 SDCC Exclusive – Before there was Darth Maul, there was the idea of Darth Maul, and this bust is based on that amazing idea! Inspired by Iain McCaig's concept sketches of the famous Sith Lord, this 1/6 scale Bust shows Maul in his high-collared outfit, and stands approximately 7 inches tall. Limited to only 750 pieces, it comes packaged with a limited-edition certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Rocco Tartamella."

"Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi™ – Boba Fett™ (40th Anniversary) Jumbo Action Figure – 2021 SDCC Exclusive – Silver foil accents adorn a classic Return of the Jedi blister card commemorating the upcoming 40th Anniversary of one of the greatest sequels of all time. Packaged in a re-sealable clam-shell blister our limited edition Boba Fett has a newly updated glossy sheen that more closely resembles the luster of its original 3 ¾" counterpart. Recreated from authentic Kenner figures and 3D scanned geometry, this 12" scaled Boba Fett retro-collectible features a blaster and a firing rocket. Just like it was when you were a kid… only bigger!"

"Marvel – Dr Doom Animated Style Statue – 2021 SDCC Exclusive – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Doctor Doom has never been more powerful… or adorable! As the savior of the tattered remnants of multiple realities, Victor Von Doom became the God Emperor of Battleworld, and ruled with an iron and all-powerful fist. Now, he's a cute 5-inch statue, based on Skottie Young artwork, but wearing that storyline's distinctive white outfit! Limited to only 250 pieces, each statue comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Paul Harding!"