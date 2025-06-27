Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel Comics

Get Inside the Mind of Deadpool with New Fine Art Bust from PCS

Premium Collectibles Studio presents their latest Fine Art Bust as collectors get to step into the wild mind of Deadpool

Article Summary Deadpool Fine Art Bust from PCS captures Wade Wilson’s chaotic humor and iconic comic book persona.

Features the entire Deadpool Corps team, including Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool.

Stands 16.5” tall with detailed sculpting and painting for a dynamic 360-degree Marvel display piece.

Pre-orders available now at $1,405 with payment plans; ships April 2026 for hardcore Deadpool collectors.

Deadpool first appeared in Marvel Comics with The New Mutants #98 in 1991 and was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. Wade Wilson was initially introduced as a wisecracking mercenary hired to attack Cable and the New Mutants. However, his popularity rose quickly, giving him his very own solo series, characters, and much more. From Deadpool's wild humor and fourth-wall breaking, to slicing and dicing anyone that gets in his way, he surely stood out against the Marvel landscape. PCS has captured just this with their newest Marvel Comics Deadpool Fine Art Bust.

This creation captures he antics of the Deadpool Corps, which arrived in the comic book back in 2010. The inter-dimensional team of Deadpool variants, including Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool (a zombified floating head), is together again. Standing 16.5" tall, this bust shows off a mighty DP head surrounded by the explosion of the infamous Merc with a Mouth team and all in great detail. This PCS statue comes in at a mighty $1,405 and pre-orders (with payment plans) are already live with an April 2026 release.

Premium Collectibles Studio Presents Deadpool

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Deadpool – Fine Art Bust, inspired by the Merc with a mouth's myriad Marvel appearances through the years! Measuring 16.5" tall and 10.5" wide, this unique fine art piece is an action-packed 360-degree scene displaying the chaotic world of Deadpool and his cohorts known in some circles as the Deadpool Corps."

"This fully sculpted diorama features a collection of 'Pools springing forth from a massive Taco-truck explosion at the center of the action. Several members of the infamous Deadpool Corps are represented here including Ladypool, Kidpool and Headpool with the man himself strutting forth with trusty ol' Dogpool at his side. Each character is expertly sculpted and painted to capture the excitement of these fan-favorite characters."

