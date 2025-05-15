Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Darth Vader Rises with New Deluxe Star Wars 1/6 Hot Toys Release

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveil a new set of Star Wars 1/6 scale figures including Darth Vader

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Darth Vader Deluxe figure for the Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary

The set features a rotating operating table, cuffed hands, and articulated surgical droids as accessories

Darth Vader includes a battle-damaged head sculpt, rolling eyes, finely tailored suit, and signature lightsaber

This meticulously crafted collectible is inspired by Vader's dramatic transformation into the iconic Sith Lord

In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, fans actually got to witness the transformation of Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader. After his brutal duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar, Anakin is left to die, only to be rescued by the Emperor as severely burned and mutilated. He was suffering from critical injuries and was rushed to a medical facility where life-saving surgery was performed. Now Star Wars collectors can witness the return of this mechanical reconstruction with Hot Toys new Deluxe Darth Vader 1/6 scale figure. Marks the second Vader to arrive for the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

This new deluxe version adds new accessories, including a specially designed rotatable operating table to help recreate his transformation. Other exclusive accessories consist of cuffed hands, his robotic hand, and two articulated droids to finish the operation. As for Darth Vader himself, he will feature a finely tailored suit, a new sacred head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, and his signature red lightsaber. Witness the rise of Darth Vader with this truly remarkable and heartbreaking set that will arrive for pre-order soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Deluxe Hot Toys Darth Vader

"Once a heroic Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker's descent into darkness resulted in a fateful duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar, where he was devastatingly defeated and left gravely injured and severely burned. Rescued by Emperor Palpatine, Anakin was transported to Coruscant, where he underwent a harrowing reconstructive surgery at the Emperor Palpatine Surgical Reconstruction Center, which encased him in the iconic black armor and life-supporting suit, marking his rebirth as Darth Vader."

"In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Hot Toys is proud to present the new 1/6th scale Darth Vader Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version), which captures the classic scene of Sith Apprentice's transformation into the formidable Sith Lord Darth Vader. The collectible figure is meticulously crafted, featuring a newly developed Darth Vader helmet head and a highly detailed battle-damaged head sculpt. The Deluxe Version exclusively includes a specially designed rotatable operating table-themed environmental base, recreating the moment of Vader's reconstruction."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!