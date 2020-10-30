Ghost in the Shell Major is Back with New figma from Good Smile

Coming out of the Netflix Ghost In The Shell: Sac_2045 anime, Major is back in the fight with a new figure. The protagonist, Motoko Kusanagi will stand at 5.5″ tall and is packed with detail. She will come with a nice set of swappable pieces like three interchangeable faces, upper torso, and multiple hands giving collectors some nice customization. The Ghost in a Shell hero will also get her own arsenal with a handgun, rifle, and a display stand to capture a variety of poses. The elegance of the figma figure series will fit that nice slender Ghost in the Shell feel that many fans are used to.

Ghost in the Shell fans will not want to miss out on this amazing figma. She is packed with weapons and swappable pieces that can please fans of the Netflix series or the original anime. The figma Motoko Kusanagi: SAC_2045 version is priced at $85.99. She is set to be released in August 2021 and fans can find her located here for pre-order. Good Smile Company will keep pre-orders for her open until December 23, 2020, so make sure you secure yours before it's too late.

figma Motoko Kusanagi: SAC_2045 ver.

"Wonderful not to have any noise." From the Netflix original anime series "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" comes a figma of Motoko Kusanagi!

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes from the series.

She comes with three face plates—a determined face, a shouting face and a smiling face.

Her handgun and assault rifle are included along with an alternate body part to display her with her jacket off.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.