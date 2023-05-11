Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket and Cosmo Set Debuts at Hot Toys
Hot Toys continues their Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 1/6 scale releases with a 2-Pack set featuring Rocket and Cosmo
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is easily Top 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe material with an incredible story. The entire trilogy is one of the best, with Spider-Man, and Captain America biologies not far behind. Hot Toys has been faithfully bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy team to life from Vol. 3, with Groot, who kicked off the line. It looks like Rocket is up next and is bundled with Cosmo for a fun and furry 2-pack. A ton of detail was packed into these two, with Rocket featuring 17 points of articulation, six swappable hands, three guns, and a keycard. Cosmo, on the other hand, features a moveable head and front legs but is more of a display piece than anything. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans will be able to bring these pals home for $280, with a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket and Cosmo
"Someday, I'm going to make great machines that fly…." – Rocket. Get ready for one last ride! The Guardians of the Galaxy are traveling together across the galaxy in the new blockbuster to save the universe once again, and with that, audience will finally be learning the mystery behind Rocket our favorite talking raccoon. Inspired by the remarkably fun gang, Hot Toys is bringing forth the 1/6th Rocket collectible figure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. And be sure to meet the new friend Cosmo the spacedog in collectible form, it's just so adorable and good!
"Beautifully crafted based on Rocket's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the movie-accurate figure features a finely sculpted head with fur detail, navy-blue combat suit with emblem on chest, weapons and accessories such as heavy blaster and pistols, key card, and dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. In addition, this collectible set specially features Cosmo the spacedog in one-sixth scale with hyper-realistic paint works to complete your collection with attitude. Fly away into the beautiful sky with this Rocket and Cosmo set!"
The Rocket and Cosmo Sixth Scale Figure Set features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- One (1) finely sculpted head with whiskers-like fabric hair attached
- Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed fur texture
- Specialized body with over 17 points of articulation and moveable tail
- Approximately 16 cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) navy-blue and red combat suit with emblem on chest
- One (1) black belt
- One (1) pair of armored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) heavy blaster
- Two (2) pistols
Accessories:
- One (1) key card
- Specially designed dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character name
The Cosmo Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Cosmo from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Hyperrealistic sculpted fur texture and painting applications
- Approximately 11.5cm tall
- Moveable head and front legs
- Each piece is specially hand-painted