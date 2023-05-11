Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket and Cosmo Set Debuts at Hot Toys Hot Toys continues their Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 1/6 scale releases with a 2-Pack set featuring Rocket and Cosmo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is easily Top 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe material with an incredible story. The entire trilogy is one of the best, with Spider-Man, and Captain America biologies not far behind. Hot Toys has been faithfully bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy team to life from Vol. 3, with Groot, who kicked off the line. It looks like Rocket is up next and is bundled with Cosmo for a fun and furry 2-pack. A ton of detail was packed into these two, with Rocket featuring 17 points of articulation, six swappable hands, three guns, and a keycard. Cosmo, on the other hand, features a moveable head and front legs but is more of a display piece than anything. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans will be able to bring these pals home for $280, with a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rocket and Cosmo

"Someday, I'm going to make great machines that fly…." – Rocket. Get ready for one last ride! The Guardians of the Galaxy are traveling together across the galaxy in the new blockbuster to save the universe once again, and with that, audience will finally be learning the mystery behind Rocket our favorite talking raccoon. Inspired by the remarkably fun gang, Hot Toys is bringing forth the 1/6th Rocket collectible figure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. And be sure to meet the new friend Cosmo the spacedog in collectible form, it's just so adorable and good!



