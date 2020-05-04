Han Solo Embraces Hoth with New Deluxe Star Wars Funko Pop

It was not too long ago that Funko showed off their new dynamic Pop deluxe figure series. These Pops are all exclusive to Amazon and all come in the 6" box styles. The first series was for The Avengers with a recreation of the characters' iconic circling scene. They are coming out every other month which means that these figures will all be reunited after a whole year with six Funko Pop vinyls total. The next series to get this dynamic series is Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back for the film's 40th anniversary. Collectors were already shown the first figure to come out which was the mysterious Hoth beast, The Wampa. This series will also include 6 Funko Pop figures and will also all be connectable to form a circle uniting all these pieces. Funko decided to stick to the beginning of the film for this Echo Base set and for May the 4th they announced the second figure. This one is based on the Wampa encounter and Luke being left to face the harsh blizzard. His trust pal Han Solo luckily finds Luke and has to resort to a harsh reality. Han Solo uses Luke's lightsaber to cut open the fallen Tauntaun to give Luke a fighting chance. Funko captures this Star Wars moment for the next dynamic deluxe Pop. With a down Tauntaun and Hoth environment at his feet, Han Solo is ready for what comes next. He is sculpted in his winter outfit and with Luke's lightsaber in hand. This price will go next to the Wampa and will be priced at $24.99. He is not expected to release until July 20, 2020, but pre-orders are live and you can find them located here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars collectibles new and May the 4th be with you.]

"The Star Wars, Battle at Echo Base Funko Pop! Deluxe Series is a brand new set of exclusive combinable figures. All celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and the ice planet of Hoth. The Pop! Deluxe: Battle at Echo Base series will feature 6 brand new unique figures, with combinable bases, continuing with the second figure in the series Han Solo and Tauntaun! This series will capture iconic characters and moments from the planet Hoth. The figures will feature bases that can be combined to nest together in any order you wish! When all the figures are combined, they will make for one cohesive side by side shelf display!"

"These figures feature a level of detail not captured by original Star Wars Funko Pops! The next figure will be announced when the previous figure begins shipping. Each figure will be available for individual purchase, as they are announced. Figures will continue to be announced and made available throughout 2020. Start your Battle at Echo Base series today by securing the second figure, Han Solo and Taun Taun, exclusively here."