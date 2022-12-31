The Rarest Legends Spider-Man: Retro Collection Figures – Part 2

Values are tricky business as you can never manage to know where the market will go. As a collector, it is never about the value, but when you are missing a figure for that special line, you gotta get one in hand. Navigating the third-party market is tricky, and with the popularity of the Spider-Man: Retro Collection back on the rise, we are continuing our coverage of the rarest and most valuable figures in the line. Hopefully, this will help navigate the waters for dedicated Spidey collectors for the best deals in the hopes of finishing off their sensational, spectacular, and amazing collection. This is part 2 of our coverage, and Part 1 can be found here with some heavy-hitting villains you won't want to miss. Heroics stand out a little more this time, and with things so nice, you see Spider-Man twice.

Spider-Man (Classic Suit) – 2020 Release – $80

The main man himself, Spider-Man, did make this list by coming in at around $80, giving him the fourth place spot. The original Pizza Spidey Marvel Legends figure is/was one of the best Spidey figures that Hasbro has ever released (until Renew Your Vows). That design has been the center of most web-head figures, and this Spider-Man gave fans another. Besides the Marvel Legends Retro line, this Peter Parker donned his classic suit once again in card back format with nostalgic packaging. He was one of the first figures in the first wave of Retro Collection figures, and we have not seen a restock since. We have seen plenty of other suited Spiders since (Web-Man, Negative Zone, Cyborg, 2099), but you can never beat the classics. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this is a must-own figure for anyone web, making us see why it's quite valuable.

Electro (Max Dillion) – 2020 Release – $65

The first wave of the Spider-Man: Retro Collection is easily one of the rarest sets in the line. Dropping in 2020, the wave featured Spidey, Green Goblin, Daredevil, Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, and Electro. Electro finishes off this list with an average $65 price point, and since he has not had a rerelease, so this is it for fans trying to get that complete Sinister Six layout. Max Dillion is a deadly member of Spider-Mans Rouges and even created quite a lot of havoc for the Avengers in the 2005 Marvel Comics New Avengers Breakout storyline. Hasbro captures Max's design with electrifying detail here, shocking hands, and a high colored suit that any collector needs.

Cel-Shaded Spider-Man – 2022 Release – Walmart – $55

One of the newest figures on our Top Valuable Spider-Man: Retro Collection figures was a tough one to add. This figure just hit as a Walmart Exclusive and is still popping up in stores now with the Cel-Shaded Spidey. This bad boy sold out pretty fast and is just as elusive in stores as Walmart Exclusives come around. Cel-Shaded Spider-Man is different from the Classic Suit as this one pulls his design from the popular animated series showing off that bright red and blue suit. New accessories are also included with some new web effects, but supply and demand have made his value surprisingly rise. If more becomes available (and not shipped in a bag), his price will easily fall. Walmart exclusives are hit or miss, and the nostalgia of this design is truly fantastic, so it is no wonder why Spidey swings on again for this line-up.