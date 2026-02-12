Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: harry potter, hasbro

Hasbro Acquires New Multi-Year Deal to Make Harry Potter Collectibles

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to Hasbro as they announce a new multi-year deal with Warner Bros.

Article Summary Hasbro secures worldwide rights to create Harry Potter toys and collectibles starting in 2027.

Deal covers classic Harry Potter films and the upcoming Max original TV series debuting the same year.

Fans can expect new action figures, dolls, wands, board games, plush, and interactive collectibles.

Hasbro and Warner Bros. aim to excite longtime and new fans with innovative Wizarding World products.

Hasbro and Warner Bros. have just made a major multi-year deal that makes Hasbro the official worldwide toy company for the Harry Potter universe, starting in 2027. That lines up perfectly with the new Harry Potter TV series coming to HBO Max that year, so fans can expect lots of cool merch when the show drops. Hasbro is set to create a wide range of toys and games inspired by both the legendary original Harry Potter films and the upcoming Max series. This deal includes new action figures, dolls, role-play gear (like wands), collectibles, interactive plush toys, board games, and more, all arriving from Hasbro.

Both companies seem excited about this partnership and how it will give new and longtime fans fun new products to collect featuring iconic characters, stories, and new scenes from the Wizarding World. It will be exciting to see what Hasbro does, especially with action figures, as it would be fun to see 6" wizards join the ranks of Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series. Only time will tell what they have planned, and Harry Potter fans can read the entire official announcement through the Hasbro Newsroom, with a snippet below.

Hasbro Announces Multi-Year Partnership For Harry Potter

"Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, today announced a new multi-year licensing partnership starting in 2027 with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), making Hasbro the global primary toy licensee for the world of Harry Potter and the upcoming HBO Original HARRY POTTER series. Hasbro's innovative team will bring the Harry Potter universe to life through a range of film and HBO Original series-inspired products featuring dolls, role play, action figures & collectibles, interactive plush, board games and more to be revealed later this year."

"The world of Harry Potter and its unforgettable characters align perfectly with our mission to deliver a lifetime of play to generations of fans," said Tim Kilpin, President of Toys, Games, Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro. "As longtime fans ourselves, we're honored to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products as the official global master toy licensee."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!