Galactus Receives Funko Black Light Treatment With PX Exclusive Pop

Every year there is always a new trend for Funko with their Pop Vinyl line; one year it was Chrome, another it was Flocked, and this year it's all about Black Light. Black Light Pops has been a huge success, with Alice in Wonderland, Marvel, and Batman all getting the special treatment. Funko just changed the game up as they announced the first Black Light Funko Chase with their new PX Exclusive 10" Galactus Pop. That is right, the highly demanded 10" Galactus Pop is back in a Back Light makeover with the planet-eating god and a mini Silver Surfer lighting up the night. The entire figure and packaging have been redone, making it a must-have collectible or any Fantastic Four or Marvel fan. As mentioned above, this will be the first Black Light Pops to get a Chase variant from Funko giving collectors the chance to wield the power of Galactus the Lifebringer with the Fallen One Silver Surfer. The Pop is a PX Exclusive, so your local comic book store is the best way to reserve yours, but online pre-orders are up here. It should be a 1:6 chance to acquire the Galactus Chase, so good luck to all who search for such glory.

"Satisfy your astronomical appetite with the devourer of worlds! Galactus and the Silver Surfer are ready to devour some planets with the Marvel Galactus with Silver Surfer Black Light Version Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive. Featuring iconic square pupils, pink helmet, purple armor, and black lighting accents, the classic Galactus and his herald are sure to loom over your collection, consuming planets at will. Plus, look out for a chase variant featuring a black light paint application for an eerie cosmic glow. Featuring an otherworldly neon paint job, this 10-inch tall Pop! Vinyl figure comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display. Order now, and don't miss adding this massive cosmic entity to your collection!"