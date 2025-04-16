Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Brings Cobra's Monkeywrench to the G.I. Joe Classified Series

Yo Joe! Hasbro is back with a new set of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures as the fight between good and evil continues

Article Summary Hasbro expands the G.I. Joe Classified line with Cobra's explosive Dreadnok, Monkeywrench.

Monkeywrench joins with accessories like a mask, bandana, sunglasses, axes, and his trident rifle.

Pre-orders are live for $24.99, with an October 2025 release; get ready for Cobra action.

More figures in the wave include Snake Eyes, Battle Armor Cobra Commander, and Major Bludd.

Hasbro is back with a brand new set of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, expanding the Joe fight with Cobra. Speaking of Cobra, a new operative as Monkeywrench, the violent and explosive-loving member of the Dreadnoks, has arrived. Monkeywrench first appeared in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #60 and was part of the Kenner toy line with a 1986 release. Originally from England, he grew up fascinated by chaos and destruction, making him a natural fit for the anarchic biker gang. This biker is an unpredictable force of nature with Cobra and is surely an explosive addition to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line.

Monkeywrench is featured in his more scruffy look and is loaded with accessories, including a mask, bandana, and sunglasses. As for weapons, he comes with two hatchets, a revolver, and a modified assault rifle, making him a deadly enemy for the Joes. Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Monkeywrech are already live for $24.99 with an October 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more figures in this wave, including Snake Eyes (v4), Battle Armor Cobra Commander, and even Major Bludd.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #167 Dreadnok Monkeywrench

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Dreadnok Monkeywrench comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Dreadnok Monkeywrench figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate masked face, sunglasses, bandana mask, 2 alternate hands, 2 custom axes, and weapon accessories such as his signature trident rifle; plus a removable scarf. Monkeywrench was born in Rhyl, North Wales, where he built explosive devices indiscriminately for groups of local thugs and anarchists. He drifted to London's East End where he developed rudeness and crude anti-social behavior to levels unheard of in the western hemisphere. Eventually, his wanderings brought him to Australia where he joined up with the Dreadnoks."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!