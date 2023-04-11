Hasbro Debuts Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic for Ahsoka Series Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including a Chatter Back Chopper

Star Wars fans got their first look at the next upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka over the weekend. This series is pretty much live-action Star Wars: Rebels, as most of the Ghost crew is returning. Hera, Sabine, Ahsoka, and Chopper are back and ready for a new adventure while searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn. A new series like this means new collectibles, and Hasbro is already delivering their latest Star Wars animatronic droid. That is right; Chopper is stepping into the spotlight with the Chatter Back Chopper that comes in at 7.5" tall and has over 40 sound and movement combinations. This droid is packed with sass, responds to noises, has posable arms, and is a must have Star Wars collectible for Rebels fans. Chopper is priced at $79.99, he is set for Fall 2023, and pre-orders arrive today (4/11) at 1 PM EST here. Ahsoka is set to hit your television screens in August, exclusively on Disney+.

Chopper is Back with New Animatronic from Hasbro

"STAR WARS: CHATTER BACK CHOPPER ANIMATRONIC – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Bring the fan-favorite droid from a galaxy far, far away right into your home with this STAR WARS: CHATTER BACK CHOPPER ANIMATRONIC. This 7.5-inch-tall animatronic edition of the beloved and cranky droid toy features character design and weathered deco inspired by the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+."

"Unleash his sassy personality and unlock more than 40 sound and movement combinations by pressing the button on Chopper's body, posing his front arm, or by making sounds of your own! This interactive toy responds to background noises like talking, clapping, or music with different combinations of droid sounds and motorized movements. Watch as he really responds with different sound effects and movements with his arms, body, and head! Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. [Requires 4x AA batteries – not included]."