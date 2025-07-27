Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Debuts New X-Men '97 Morph Marvel Legends Cardback Figure

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends Morph figure inspired by X-Men '97 at San Diego Comic Con.

Morph features three swappable heads, alternate hands, and the iconic X-Jacket from the animated series.

Figure joins Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Wave 3 lineup with Logan, Emma Frost, Cable, Jubilee, and Sunspot.

Pre-orders are live for $24.99, with expected release in Fall 2025 at Hasbro Pulse and select retailers.

Morph's comic book origin traces back to Marvel Comics with X-Men #35 (1967), where he first appeared as Changeling. Changeling was a short-lived character who worked with the X-Men before dying heroically, but was soon reinvented for X-Men: The Animated Series, becoming a lovable, shape-shifting, and comedic relief member of the team. This animated version of Morph was so popular that Marvel brought a similar character into the comics during the Age of Apocalypse storyline. A version of him would even join the Exiles to help save the multiverse time and time again, making him a heroic mutant for years to come.

Morph is now back once again with X-Men'97, who is finally getting an updated card back figure based on his animated appearance. Morph will feature three swappable heads, capturing his transforming powers, with swappable hands, and that sweet X-Jacket. This faithful X-Men will join the Marvel Legends Wave 3 release alongside Logan, Emma Frost, Cable, Jubilee, and Sunspot. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.99, and he is expected to release in Fall 2025.

Morph Finally Arrives at Hasbro with Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Figure

"Morph is a shape-shifting mutant who tends to crack jokes, even in the darkest of circumstances for the X-Men. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Morph action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."





"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate heads and a set of alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!