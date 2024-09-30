Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers Takara Tomy Triple Takeover Deception Set

A new Transformers release is here from Hasbro with the new Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Triple Takeover

Hasbro is back with a brand new Transformers release as a Triple Takeover has arrived from overseas. New Takara Tomy set. Coming to life from the Transformers: The Animated Series, more specifically, the episode Triple Changer Rebellion, some deadly Deceptions have returned. That episode centers on the Triple Changers, Astrotrain and Blitzwing, who end up rebelling against Megatron's leadership. They would seek to carve out their own path of power, and Starscream is also joining in on the fun for this set. Each figure has a classic G1 design while Astrotrain converts into both steam train and space shutting. Starscream will also convert but just has his usual one form featuring his jet mode. On top of that, plenty of accessories are featured in this Triple Threat set, including a crown and cloak for Starscream! If you love the Transformers animated series or just need to build up your Deception ranks, then this is the set for you. Pre-orders are already live right on Hasbro Pulse until November 25, 2024, for $109.99, with a late June 2025 release date.

Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Triple Takeover

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Dramatic Capture Series Triple Takeover set. The Dramatic Capture Series celebrates 40 years of the Transformers brand with G1-inspired figures showcased in premium deco and details."

"This set comes with converting Starscream figure, triple-changer Astrotrain and Blitzwing figures, and accessories that allow you to recreate the coronation ceremony of the new Emperor of Destruction from the "Triple Changer Rebellion" episode. These adult collectible Transformers action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco.

INCLUDES ACCESSORIES: Includes crown, cloak, shoulder armor, and New Emperor of Destruction Null Beam accessories for Starscream figure, blaster and sword accessories for Blitzwing figure, and blaster accessories for Astrotrain figure

