Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Lord Starkiller Figure

Return to the events of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed as Hasbro has unveiled their newest TBS figure as Lord Starkiller has arrived

Lord Starkiller is the dark alternate version of Galen Marek, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice in the Legends universe.

This deluxe figure features six red lightsabers, armored details, and poseable accessories for collectors.

Available now for pre-order as a Fan Channel exclusive, with a release date set for July 2026 at $42.99.

Hasbro is stepping into the Star Wars Expanded Universe once more with a new and long-awaited Gaming Greats figure. Lord Starkiller is a dark, alternate-universe Star Wars character based on Galen Marek, the secret apprentice of Darth Vader. He was introduced to fans in the fan-favorite video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and the expanded "Legends" universe. Vader kidnapped Galen as a child because of his unusually strong connection to the Force, training him in the dark side to hunt down surviving Jedi and crush the growing Rebellion. In an alternate ending, he kills Darth Vader, becomes the Emperor's new enforcer, and pursues the galaxy's heroes with ruthless determination.

This ending was created for bonus DLC missions, as he hunts iconic rebels like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo. He now comes to life with an impressive, deluxe Star Wars: The Black Series Deluxe figure, faithfully inspired by The Force Unleashed. He features his "Edward Scissorhands" hands, sinister armored look, and comes with six red lightsabers from some iconic villains. Pre-orders are live for this Fan Channel exclusive, which is selling out fast for $42.99 with a July 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Lord Starkiller

"Star Wars The Black Series 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy let fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more. This Star Wars figure is detailed to look like Lord Starkiller from The Force Unleashed."

Pose out Starkiller in your action figure display with the poseable wired skirt.

Outfit Starkiller with the 5 included red-bladed Lightsabers™ and set of alternate hands.

Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design.

One possible path for Darth Vader's fugitive apprentice, Galen Marek, will lead him to destroy Vader and rise to power as the Sith Lord Starkiller

