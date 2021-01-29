New Star Wars Figures Coming From The Clone Wars and Bad Batch

The Star Wars reveals continues as Hasbro unveils new figures from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. Starting us off first is two new The Vintage Collection figures that bring back two legendary characters from The Clone Wars' final season. Ahsoka kicks things off with a brand new mold while featuring her new blue lightsabers and Mandalore outfit. Ahsoka will have her hands full, as Darth Maul will also joining the Vintage Collection. This is the first time we are getting the new Darth Maul's design since his return to the Star Wars landscape since The Phantom Menace. Maul will come with his iconic dual bladed lightsaber that can be displayed as a single blade as well.

Card back design for both figures has not been revealed just yet, but they should be announced in the coming months. Darth Maul and Ahsoka have played major key players in The Clone Wars storyline, and these figures are long overdue. However, the Clones Wars story is far from over as The Bad Batch will continue the animated series. Hasbro has also unveiled a brand new Star Wars The Black Series Elite Squad Trooper figure. This figure features a new deco design for the Clone Trooper and will be a nice addition to the upcoming Bad Batch 6" figures. The Elite Trooper is set to release in Spring 2021, while both Vintage Collection Darth Maul and Ahsoka are set for a Summer release. Pre-orders for each of these figures are already live, and fans can find them all located here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH MAUL (MANDALORE) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Summer 2021). Featuring premium detail, design, and original Kenner branding across multiple points of articulation inspired by THE CLONE WARS, this collectible THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH MAUL (MANDALORE) Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA TANO (MANDALORE) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Summer 2021). Featuring premium detail, design, and original Kenner branding across multiple points of articulation inspired by THE CLONE WARS, this collectible THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA TANO (MANDALORE) Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ELITE SQUAD TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ELITE SQUAD TROOPER Figure, inspired by the upcoming THE BAD BATCH animated series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."