Star Wars: Celebration Darth Vader (Dueling Effect) Hot Toys Revealed

Another Star Wars Celebration exclusive has arrived with the Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

1/6th scale figure with comic-inspired paint deco and LED lightsaber reflections.

Includes 30 points of articulation, fabric cape, and a limited commemorative box sleeve.

Limited edition, 1,000 units in Japan and 2,000 available worldwide via Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 kicks off in mid-April, and, with it, a wave of exciting exclusives. So far, we have seen a few new Star Wars: Visions items like The Black Series with The Ronin & R5-D56 2-Pack from Hasbro. Well, now it is time to turn this up a notch as a new 1/6 scale release from Hot Toys is also arriving. The Star Wars Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version) is a limited-edition figure featuring a unique comic-inspired paint deco. The figure highlights the iconic red and blue lightsaber reflections throughout his armor.

Standing approximately 13.8 inches tall, Darth Vader will have 30 points of articulation, a fabric cape, an LED life support system, and a variety of accessories. This does include multiple interchangeable hands, a lightsaber hilt, an LED light-up lightsaber, and a specially themed display stand. If purchased at Celebration Japan, buyers will also get a special commemorative box sleeve that is limited to just 1,000 pieces. There will be an additional 2,000 units that will be released outside of Japan, including at Sideshow Collectibles. Pre-orders are not live so stay tuned for an RSVP notification soon and he is set for a Q2-Q3 2025 release.

Star Wars Celebration – Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version)

"Over the years, Star Wars Celebration has served as an official event for fans, connecting their love for Star Wars from all over the world. In 2025, Hot Toys once again joins the Star Wars Celebration, becoming part of this meaningful convention. Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a new Dueling Effect Version of the 1/6th scale Darth Vader collectible figure for fans in anticipation of this special occasion."

"This stunning 1/6th scale Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version) Collectible Figure showcases a dynamic style with a comic-inspired dueling effect, defined by a vivid red and blue pattern design that highlights the streamlined details of Darth Vader's black helmet, armor pieces, and everywhere on the costume. An exclusive Japan Edition version that comes with an additional special box sleeve, limited to 1,000 units, is available in Japan; and Hot Toys Exclusive version, limited to 2,000 units, is available in selected channels."

