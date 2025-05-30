Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends Omega Red vs. War Machine 2-Pack

Step into the Gamerverse with Hasbro as they debut new video game themed Marvel Legends including Omega Red

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Walmart Exclusive Marvel Legends Gamerverse Omega Red vs. War Machine 2-Pack.

Figures inspired by classic Marvel vs. Capcom arcade games with authentic video game-inspired designs.

Omega Red features swappable hands and tentacles, while War Machine comes with blast effects and accessories.

Pre-orders open July 24 at 10 AM EST on Walmart with a Fall 2025 release; more Marvel Legends 2-packs teased.

Hasbro is bringing some iconic arcade machine fights to life with new Marvel Legends that are an electrifying tribute to Marvel vs. Capcom. This new set of Gamerverse figures will feature one hero and one villain inspired by those classic arcade games, and one of which is a Walmart Exclusive. Omega Red, the mutant Soviet superweapon, is back as he prepares to take on War Machine's arsenal for the ultimate battle. Hasbro has given Omega Red swappable hands, a video game-inspired deco, and swappable carbonadium tentacles to capture his signature in-game grab-and-smash abilities.

War Machine, on the other hand, is suiting up in his late '90s arcade appearance with an armored black and blue suit. He will come with swappable repulsor hands, a removable shoulder cannon, which does come with a rocket and a blast effect. Bring the fight right off the arcade screen with this impressive Marvel Legends Gamerverse 2-Pack, which is not set to release until Fall 2025. Pre-orders are set to arrive on July 24 exclusively on Walmart at 10 AM EST, and be on the lookout for more Marvel vs. Capcom 2 packs like Wolverine vs Silver Samurai and Captain America vs. Venom.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse – War Machine vs. Omega Red

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Pre-Order on July 24 at 10am ET exclusively on Walmart.com; available Fall 2025). James "Rhodey" Rhodes suits up as War Machine, going head-to-head against Omega Red and his weaponized cybernetic tentacles. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's War Machine and Marvel's Omega Red action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in classic Marvel video games."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 11 accessories, including attachable tentacle weapons for Omega Red and alternate hands for both figures. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each set sold separately, subject to availability)."

