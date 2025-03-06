Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: daredevil, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends Figure for Daredevil: Born Again

It is time to let the devil out as Hasbro has unveiled their latest Marvel Legends release from Daredevil: Born Again

The devil has been unleashed as the brand new Marvel Studios series Daredevil: Born Again has arrived on Disney+. This series finally brings the legendary Netflix series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all this time. Two episodes kicked off this amazing series that showed fans that the devil is ready to be unleashed on New York once again. Hasbro is getting ahead of the game this time as they debut their first Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Legends figure with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen himself. This is a long overdue figure as there were only two previous figures based on the Charlie Cox version of this hero with a single release and a The Defenders SDCC multipack.

The devil returns with a new, upgraded suit and will come with a fully updated figure with two batons and a pair of hands. The usual DD rope accessory to attach to his batons is also included, and only CGI renders have been revealed for this figure. Pre-orders have already arrived for this new Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Legends figure for $24.99 and a Fall 2025 release. More figures could be revealed as the show continues to air, so hopefully, new Kingpin, Bullseye, and Punisher figures will also be on the way.

Marvel Legends Series Daredevil: Born Again

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again. Figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands, 2 batons, and a rope dart that can be attached to for more display opportunities. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

