Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Announces New Star Wars Darth Nihilus 1/6 Scale Figure

The dark side rises as a new selection of 1/6 scale figures are coming soon from Hot Toys as they return to the Star Wars galaxy

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Darth Nihilus figure from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.

This collectible features a detailed masked sculpt, tailored robe, lightsabers, and Force lightning effects.

Darth Nihilus is infamous for consuming the Force energy of entire planets, fueled by unending hunger.

The figure is available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2026 release date.

Darth Nihilus is a Sith Lord from the Star Wars Legends tales and was introduced in the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords. He was once a human who survived the cataclysmic events of the Mandalorian Wars, but the trauma transformed him into a being of pure dark side energy. This would lead Darth Nihlius down an even darker path as he would seek to consume entire planets to satiate his hunger. His masked Sith Lord is no back as Hot Toys returns to the expanded stories of the Star Wars Legends with a brand new 1/6 scale release.

Darth Nihlius comes in at 12.2" tall and features an impressive sculpt, pulled right from the Knights of the Old Republic game. This fan-favorite Sith will feature a finely tailored robe, a newly developed masked head sculpt, and a nice set of sinister accessories. This will include two red lightsaber parts that can light up, swappable hands, and a variety of red Force Lightning effects. Return to the Knights of the Old Republic era for $265, and Darth Nihlius is already up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars 1/6th scale Darth Nihilus Collectible Figure

"Darth Nihilus is one of the most powerful Sith Lords in the Star Wars universe. Known as the "Lord of Hunger," he is driven by an overwhelming hunger that strips him of his humanity and morality. Renowned for his ability to consume the Force energy of his victims, he uses this power to sustain his own life force. It is believed that he could consume the Force energy of an entire planet."

"Darth Nihilus was not born a monster; after surviving the Jedi Civil Wars, he became deeply connected to this wound, and his exposure to such overwhelming destruction fundamentally changed him. Trained in the ways of the Sith, he established the Sith Triumvirate with his fellow Dark Lords, Sion and Traya."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!