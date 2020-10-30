Hot Toys Revs Some Engines with New Marvel CosRiders

Hot Toys has been on a Cosbaby hot streak lately, and the trend continues. However, this time we are getting some new addition to their new Marvel CosRider figure line. These figures feature coin-operated vehicle designs with their corresponding hero (or villain) riding it. Each Marvel CosRider will have their very own custom music track, built-in rocking motion, LED light-up functionality, and themed movie stickers for fans to customize it how they like. Three heroes are being released with new variants than previous releases. Driving in on first is Deadpool and his infamous taco truck. This design is based on his ex force costume, showing off that gray, black, and red design. The pedal to the metal continues as Black Panther returns with a special luminous reflective paint job. Black Panther, we will really light up the night with this design it will be a fun collectible for any shelf or desk. Last but not least, we are getting Loki, who is riding the Chautari ship from The Avengers. He will Be wielding his iconic scepter in this version as he flies through New York to and stop the Avengers.

Hot Toys did not give a release day or price just yet, but fans can find most of their collectibles located here. These are fun and unique collectibles that can really shine on any desk or shelf. If you're a Marvel fan then show your love for your favorite film with these new collectibles. They are packed with detail and originality that can be any Marvel fan's newest favorite piece.

"Every day is a Taco Tuesday for the Merc with a mouth! Showing cool alternative to the original design, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a Special Color Version of Deadpool CosRider based on the unique design by Hong Kong illustrator Mr. Khoo Fuk-lung, available only in selected markets. Our fan-favorite mercenary in white and black variant outfit is enjoying the duel-wield fun on his signature truck. Measures approximately 15 – 16cm tall, the collectible features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, built-in rocking motion, and movie-theme stickers for fans to decorate."

"Team up with the fan-favorite characters and ride on their uniquely stylized vehicles from Marvel Cinematic Universe! Today, Hot Toys is delighted to present special variations of the MARVEL CosRider line-up available only in selected markets. Join hands with Hong Kong illustrator Mr. Khoo Fuk-lung, the Marvel CosRider are most notably designed to highlight the appearance of Marvel super heroes and their super vehicles. Features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, built-in rocking motion, and movie-theme stickers for fans to decorate. CosRider in the same series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original."

"The new wave features variations of MARVEL CosRider including Loki with Scepter Version on a Chitauri chariot from The Avengers; and Black Panther on his Royal Talon Fighter with specially applied luminous reflective effect as Special Color Version from Black Panther. Each collectible in the series measures approximately 13 – 15cm tall."