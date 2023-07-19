Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Debuts Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Cosbi Collection

It is a Dance Off with the Guardians of the Galaxy as Hot Toys unveils their latest set of adorable Cosbi mini figures

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here, but Hot Toys still has some non-convention reveals for collectors. A new Cosbi Collection is on the way for Marvel Studios, and this time it is for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is a dance-off for the universe once again with this special blind box mystery set featuring all of your favorite Guardians. The set will feature Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Adam Warlock, Groot, and a Mystery Flocked Groot Cosbi. Each mini is packed with some adorable detail as each busts a move. Coming in at roughly 3.5", these Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be your home or office best friend. The Cosbi line is available in select markets, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

"The Guardians of the Galaxy have come to their final ride with us. Set out the rocking journey with Cosbi Collection inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and share your adventures with the adorable characters! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection includes the Galactic Family Starlord, Gamora, Mantis, Rocket, Drax the Destroyer, Groot and Nebula. Starlord, Mantis, Rocket, Drax and Nebula are wearing their blue suit losing themselves in the music with their funky dance moves."

"Let's welcome Gamora's return to the family as she joins the dancing crew. The well grown Groot is also dancing to the music (look how adorable those tiny growing branches are on its head!) Adam Warlock covered in metallic gold and red is also joining the line-up this time! Last but not least, grow your Cosbi collection with Groot in velvet hair as the Mystery Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 7.5 – 8.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of the mightiest heroes, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected market only. It's time to face the music. Let us all enjoy the last dance with the Galactic Family with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection."

