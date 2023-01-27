Hot Toys Debuts New The Avengers Iron Man Mark VI 2.0 Figure Hot Toys is back and diving into the MCU once again with some new Iron Man releases from the Avengers, like new Mark VI release

It is time to go back in time once again as Hot Toys debuts their latest 1/6 scale figure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Flying right in from the 2012 film, The Avengers, Tony Stark is back as Iron Man as he dons his Mark VI armor for this new and improved 2.0 release. Coming in at roughly 12″ tall, Iron Man will have 30 points of articulation, as well as a sweet die-cast body. Hot Toys went all out with this release which features an uncanny head sculpt featuring Robert Downey Jr. On top of that, the usual armored accessories are included with swappable hands, battle damage pieces, repulsor effects, and a display base. LEDs are featured in the ARC reactor, hands, and helmeted sculpts. This is one figure The Avengers fans won't want to miss if they are trying to unite the team. Hot Toys has this bad boy at $365, set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live and found here.

Return to the Battle of New York with Hot Toys

"Iron Man Mark VI armor was Tony Stark's sixth Iron Man suit and was built to replace the Mark IV after Stark created an improved Arc Reactor with a higher energy output using a new element. It was notably used by Stark to defeat Whiplash, capture Loki and repair the Helicarrier. Crafted with realistic details to truly capture Tony Stark's iconic designs, Hot Toys is excited to present Iron Man Mark VI (2.0) in diecast 1/6th scale collectible figure based on Marvel Studios' The Avengers."

"The over 32cm tall diecast figure has a wide range of features including a newly developed head sculpt of Robert Downey Jr featuring likeness of Tony Stark, LED light-up helmet with interchangeable masks, movie-accurate proportion and detailed armor design, metallic red, gold and silver colored armor, interchangeable battle damaged chest armor and remove parts on shoulder and thigh, hidden compartments on shoulders to reveal weapons, and a figure display stand. Don't miss the chance to add this Tony Stark's armor to your Iron Man collection!"

The Iron Man Mark VI (2.0) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man in The Avengers

One (1) newly developed Tony Stark head sculpt with a separate rolling eyeball function

One (1) LED-lighted Iron Man helmet head (white light, battery operated) with two (2) styles of interchangeable masks (normal and battle damage)

Approximately 32 cm tall

Over 30 points of enhanced articulations

Movie-accurate proportion and highly detailed armor design

Metallic red and gold colored painting on streamlined armor

Contains diecast material

Special Features on Armor:

LED lighted Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of detachable shoulder-mounted weapons Two (2) styles of interchangeable chest armor (normal and battle-damaged) Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm armor (normal and missile firing) One (1) pair of built-in shoulder missile launchers Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of laser-firing hands Multi-layered waist armor with enhanced articulations allowing highly flexible movement Fully deployable air flaps at back of the armor Articulated flaps on back of the armor on both legs

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

One (1) pair of attachable real-like lasers accessories

Specially designed figure base with movie logo and character name

* Battery included for collectible figure, button cells are required.