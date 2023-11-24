Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: dc comics, star ace toys, superman

Injustice II Superman Reigns Supreme with New Star Ace Toys Statue

Step into the video game world of DC as Star Ace Toys has revealed an impressive new statue featuring Superman from the hit Injustice series

Star Ace Toys and SFX Collectibles are back with yet another DC Comics statue as they step into the video game world once more with Injustice 2. Raw power has been unleashed with Superman as this deadly hero who has turned all his effort into making Earth a better place after the Joker killed his love. Superman's new tactics are a little bit more ruthless, turning this hero into a villainous dictator. However, after his capture, Brainiac arrives, and the Son of Krypton might be the only one who can save the world once again. Star Ace Toys captures Superman with impressive detail as he stands 11.81" tall, featuring his suit from Injustice 2. He will come with two swappable head sculpts as well as standard and helmeted designs. Even with Kryptonite at his feet, nothing can stop this powerhouse, and Star Ace has him priced at $335. Injustice II Superman will be limited to only 350 pieces, so act fast for pre-orders, which are live right here with a June 2024 release.

Take Flight with the Injustice 2 Superman Deluxe Statue

"How many more innocent people die until you accept that some lives need to be taken?!" SFX Collectibles & Star Ace Toys are excited to present the Injustice 2 Superman Statue. Injustice 2 is a spectacular fighting video game that is a sequel to 2013's Injustice: Gods Among Us. It was released by NetherRealm Studios, known for creating the recent Mortal Kombat games. Injustice II's storyline centres around Batman and his allies as they try to rebuild the planet after taking down Superman and ending his regime. However, the arrival of the new villain group called "The Society" as well as the arrival of Brainiac forces Batman to free his old friend to help him fight the enemies."

"The Superman Statue has a sculpted blue costume with textured elements and red and gold accents, including a leatherette (PVC textured) iconic red cape. He comes on a base with Kryptonite Crystals forcing their way through the base. This statue is made of high-quality polystone resin and each one is hand-painted and limited to 350 pieces worldwide. Don't pass up on the opportunity to add the Superman Statue to your Collection!"

Product Includes(NORMAL Ver.)

1 x Superman Statue

1 x Base

1 x Normal Head

1 x Leatherette Cape

Product Includes(DELUXE Ver.)

1 x Superman Statue

1 x Base

1 x Normal Head

1 x Injustice II Head (Only Deluxe Version)

1 x Leatherette Cape

