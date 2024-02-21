Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men
Time-Traveling X-Men Cable Returns with New Marvel Legends Figure
Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave
An uncanny adventure awaits as Hasbro debuts its next Marvel Legends wave, which is a variety of Marvel Comics characters. One of them is Nathan Summers, aka Cable, who first appeared in Marvel Comics The New Mutants #87 in 1990. In another timeline, he is the future son of Cyclops and Jean Grey, more specifically her clone known as Madelyne Pryor. Hasbro is bringing this time-traveling mutant back once again as he dons his X-Suit for a new Marvel Legends figure. This popular version of Cable adds a more slick style to his usual outfit, one that was also featured in the hit video game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
Cable is packing some heat with two blasters, swappable hands, and his new X-Suit that is popping with color. He will also include a piece of the new Marvel Legends Build-a-Figure release with Marvel's Zabu from the Ka-Zar series. Whether you need a new Cable for your X-Force team, X-Men team, or need a new Deadpool adventure, then look no further; Cable will arrive in May 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders go up online at places like Hasbro Pulse on 2/22 at 1 PM EST.
Cable Returns to Hasbro with New Marvel Legends
"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S CABLE – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Cable figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comics. Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories and 1 Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure piece."
"Look for Black Winter (Thor), Wolfsbane, Ka-Zar, Red Widow, and Ikaris to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine X-Men comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."