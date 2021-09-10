Iron Man The Origins Collection Cosbaby Figure Come to Hot Toys

Hot Toys is showcasing the origins of Iron Man with a new selection of highly detailed figures as part of their Cosbaby line. Six different suits from over the years come to life with this reveal, with all six of them standing rough 4" tall. This new The Origins Collection will feature an Metallic Gold Armor, Stealth Armor, Armor Model 42, Hydro Armor, and Superior Iron Man. They all seem to be place in the same pose but will show off a different set of armor, with each showing of great detail and a fun metallic design. The Superior Suit Cosbaby will even have a high gloss paint with a special luminous reflective effect to help him really stand out. Each The Origins Collection figure will be a nice new addition for any Tony Stark or Marvel Comics fans. Pre-orders are not live, but fans should find them here alongside other Hot Toys releases.

"Who? Or what, is one of the most breathtaking, most sensational super heroes of all? Iron Man! Over the years, Tony Stark has created and enhanced a variety of suits for both aesthetic and specific functions, as well as surprising fans with their gorgeous appearances."

"Transforming the reimagined design of 1/6th Iron Man figure from The Origins Collection series by Pia Studios into adorable collectible, Hot Toys is excited to introduce Iron Man Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head (The Origins Collection) with transparent armors; and a selections of exclusive Cosbaby inspired by the Iron Man armors designs from Marvel Comics, available only in selected markets. Including Superior Iron Man Cosbaby finished in high gloss paint is designed with luminous reflective effect; Iron Man Metallic Gold Armor, Stealth Armor, Armor Model 42, and Hydro Armor as Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head applied with metallic colors. Each collectible in the collection series measures approximately 10.5 – 11cm tall features bobble-head design."