Nightcrawler Teleports to Assist the X-Men With Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with another amazing X-Men statue. This time everyone's favorite blue elf, Nightcrawler, is teleporting on in to join his fellow mutants. This statue will coincide with the massive $1,600 Sentinel vs. X-Men diorama statue series that Iron Studios has been building for 2020. The statue will showcase Nightcrawler teleporting through the air from the wreckage of a destroyed Sentinel. The craftsmanship and detail on this statue are quite remarkable, from the blue of the elf to the definition of his muscles. His BAMF portal is pretty unique, too with a purple translucent material being used to really give a more dynamic feel to the motion in the statue. This will be an instant purchase for any Nightcrawler or X-Men fans, and it all be a great solo piece or companion if you're building the Sentinel diorama.

