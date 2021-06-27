Iron Studios Reveals Back to the Future Part II Marty McFly Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled a brand new franchise for their incredible statue series with the debut of Back to the Future. Their first statue comes to us from the future with Back to the Future Part II. Marty McFly is back and is capturing is his iconic scene on his hoverboard as he tries to outrun Griff Tanne. Standing 8.7" tall, fans will get to see a highly detailed Marty with his futuristic Nikes, hoverboard, and jacket coming to life before your eyes. This alternate reality 2015 is captured beautifully by Iron Studios making this a great start for the new series. The Back to the Future Part II Marty McFly on Hoverboard Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $139.99. He is set to release between June – September 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be on the lookout for more Back to the Future releases from Iron Studios in the future.

"Chased by Griff Tannen and his gang, Marty McFly runs away in a familiar scene to the old Biff Tannen, Griff's grandfather, that watches it, as it is very similar to what he lived in 1955, in the first movie of the series. McFly is surfing a hoverboard, a floating board similar to a skateboard, which he borrowed from a little girl. Marty tries to balance himself by floating over a small lake at Court Square in Hill Valley in the future, but the challenge becomes even greater when he discovers that the hoverboard loses power over the water. "

"This iconic scene, derived from 1989's Back to the Future Part II, is immortalized in an unprecedented collectible from Iron Studios, "Marty McFly on Hoverboard Art Scale 1/10 – Back to the Future Part II – Iron Studios", that perfectly replicates the characteristics of the actor Michael J. Fox. McFly stands on a silver base stylized with details that resemble parts of the DeLorean DMC-12, the car that was turned into a time machine and created by his best friend, the scientist Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, who took the young hero on the journey into his future."