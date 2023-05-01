Iron Studios Unleashes Venom with New Marvel Comics 1/10 Statue New 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from Iron Studios capturing plenty of iconic franchises like the power of Venom

Venom has surely seen 180 degrees in character development since his debut in Marvel Comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #300. From getting ready to eat little old ladies to saving them, Eddie Brock one hell of a Lethal Protector. However, Iron Studios is taking Venom back to a more primitive state with their latest Marvel Comics statue. Coming in at 10" tall, Iron Studios kicks off a new line of statues titled Spider-Man vs Villains. Venom is a deadly addition to that line up and will be getting Standard and Deluxe release with the Deluxe adding more symbiote power to the display base. The Limited Edition and hand-painted statue captures the brute power and killer nature of one of Spider-Man's deadliest villains. Venom is set to release in June 2024, and pre-orders are already live and located here for $455. Be sure to snag up the Spider-Man companion statue as well found right here.

Iron Studios Embraces the Catchphrase; We Are Venom.

"Above a metallic technological structure, tendrils of a tar alien biomass appear as if they were breaking out from a prison in the shape of a cylindric structure with green stained-glass parts by his feet. Taking the shape over the outlines of his host's big muscles, covered by a complex network of veins and arteries of this dark substance, the monstrous creature forms a shape tensioning big claws in the tips of his fingers and threatening any adversary while he opens his big jaws, exposing his sharp fangs and a large viscous tongue, besides replicating his mouth and teeth at the end of each tentacle, aiming to capture his prey."

"Thus, Iron Studios present the statue "Venom Deluxe – Spider-Man vs Villains – Art Scale 1/10", with one of Spider-Man's most lethal and terrible enemies, just like in its original concept from the comic books from the 1990s, in a set that can be completed with the statue "Spider-Man Deluxe – Spider-Man vs Villains – Art Scale 1/10", with the friendly neighborhood superhero in another exclusive version by Iron Studios."