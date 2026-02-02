Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Iron Studios Unveils New Star Wars Obi-Wan (Signatures) Statue

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return of Obi-Wan from the Star Wars saga

The statue features details from both Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, plus Star Wars universe elements.

Collectors can expect sculpted highlights like clone armor and Commander Cody’s helmet on the base display.

Available for pre-order now for $249.99, Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives October 2026 to honor the legendary Jedi.

After the fall of the Jedi Order in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi retreats to the desert planet Tatooine to watch over Luke Skywalker in secret. During this period of exile, a dramatic shift occurs in his character, from a respected Jedi General to an isolated hermit. Obi-Wan lives under the alias "Ben," surviving as a laborer while avoiding Imperial attention. His mission is quiet but vital: protecting Luke until the time is right and over time, he slowly reconnects with the Force. Obi-Wan even learns to commune with the spirit of Qui-Gon Jinn, pushing his training even farther.

Iron Studios now brings the legendary Jedi Master back with a brand new Star Wars statue that comes in at 10.31" tall. This unique version of the Jedi Master captures not one but two iconic appearances with his Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope sculpts. Other iconic Star Wars elements are featured within the statue as well, with a crashed Podracer, clone armor, and even the helmet of Commander Cody. Fans can honor the legend of Obi-Wan Kenobi perfectly with this release that is already up for pre-order on the Iron Online Store for $249.99 with an October 2026 release. May the Force be with you.

Obi-Wan (Signatures) Star Wars – Iron Studios

