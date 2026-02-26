Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Ironhide Joins the Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear Collection

Clear some space as Hasbro has unveiled some new Transformers Takara Tomy figures are importing in from Japan for 2026

Article Summary Ironhide joins the Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear Collection with a new premium action figure.

This 7.2" detailed figure transforms into a sleek six-wheeled pickup truck with a black and red finish.

Features advanced articulation, multiple weapon accessories, and customizable attachment ports.

Includes exclusive collectibles like blueprints, a classified folder, and Japanese-language packaging.

Ironhide is a longtime Autobot warrior from the Transformers. In the live-action films, he transforms into a black GMC Topkick pickup truck and acts as Optimus Prime's weapons specialist and bodyguard. Known for his toughness and loyalty, Ironhide prefers heavy cannons and direct combat, and Hasbro is giving him just that. The new Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear Collection is here, which reimagines classic Transformers characters with a modern, high-performance twist. Each figure is crafted with extreme attention to detail, featuring advanced articulation, new armor, and an array of weapon upgrades.

Ironhide is now locked and loaded with a brand new figure that comes in at 7.2" tall and can convert into a six-wheeled pickup truck. This Autobot is ready for action, with a stealthy black-and-red deco and a selection of weapons. This will include grenades, blasters, knives, ammo, and more, to help get the job done. This Takara Tomy release will also give Ironhide a folder of classified documents, a spec sheet inspired by blueprints, and original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Pair this Overgear release with the upcoming Deception Blackout for a truly wicked display for your Transformers collection. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $119.99 with a December 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear OG-01 Ironhide

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

With a hyper-realistic vehicle mode and meticulous attention to detail, the OG-01 Ironhide figure is part of the Overgear collection.

Transformers figure converts from imposing robot to highly detailed 6-wheel pickup truck.

5 weapon accessories, including blasters, knife, and equipment runner that includes grenades, ammo, and more. Numerous 3mm and 5mm attachment ports allow for extensive customization and dynamic display.

Includes folder, story sheet inspired by classified documents, spec sheet inspired by blueprints, and logo sticker.

This Transformers action figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

Ironhide is a member of the Autobot Resistance and the commander of the Red Lightning unit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!