It's Time to Bug Out as Samurai Beetle Series 2 Arrives from Crowtoys

Original collectibles are hard to come by, so when they show up, you have to make sure you grab them while you can. One unique collectible series that has been making its rounds is the Samurai Beetle line from Crowtoys. Quite a few Mezco Toyz collectors use these bugs to help or fight some of the Roach-inspired Gomez One:12 Collective figures. Series one consisted of more armored beetles with three in the first wave, and now it looks like Series 2 is on the way. Four new Samurai Beetles are one they wave as Crowtoys reveals Series 2. Each Samurai Beetle stands roughly 6" tall and feature their own unique design with their own different weapons. They will have their own fabric clothing to make them come to life and a nice dynamic display base. These bugs look fantastic and will be a great new addition for any collector to start or continue in their collection. Samurai Beetle Version A -D is priced at $139.99, is set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders are found here.

"This insect-inspired samurai figure is a great addition to any collection. The unique figure is highly detailed and fully articulated with the looks of a beetle mixed with a samurai warrior. It features real fabric clothing and several interchangeable accessories. Figures come in colored cardboard packaging."

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Features fabric clothing

Original figure design

Highly detailed

Articulated figure

Contents

Samurai Beetle figure

Suit

Beast armor

Armor skirt

Wings

Shoulder armors

Pair of arm armors

Pair of leg armors

Pair of Feet

2 Pairs of hands

Pair of big tentacles

Pair of small tentacles

Double fork halberd

Pair of knives

Display Base

String