Jaws LEGO Ideas: Climb Aboard the Orca as Quint Joins the Shark Hunt

Evil lies beneath the surface as we honor the 50th anniversary of Jaws as we build the impressive Icons set from LEGO

Things are getting pretty dangerous now as we continue our LEGO Ideas Jaws set, as we start with Bruce. This set is pretty interesting as it features a few different display options. All three parts of the set are separate builds with the Orca, the ocean base, and the great white. However, Bruce, the shark can be displayed separately on the base we are building or connected to the ocean, allowing for the infamous Jaws scene to be recreated. The separate base features a place for the LEGO minifigures, and we are finally building our final one with Quint, played by Robert Shaw. Quint is Jaws' most enigmatic and intense character, as he is Amity Islands' grizzled shark hunter. He is as rugged as it gets, and he offers to kill the shark for a hefty price, positioning himself as the one man who can help save the day. Quint is also one of the few who truly understands the danger lurking beneath the waves.

The Jaws Quint minifigure is just as amazing as you would expect; he is featured in his signature outfit with a harpoon gun and machete. It is only fitting that he is included in this part of the LEGO Ideas set, as it reminds us of the chilling USS Indianapolis monologue. For those who are unaware or can not remember, Quint recounts the real-life naval disaster where hundreds of sailors were stranded at sea, picked off by sharks. This trauma fuels his obsession; that is why he hunts sharks and why this hunt for this great white is now deeply personal. Unlike Hooper's scientific curiosity or Brody's duty-driven mission, Quint sees the shark as a battle of man versus beast and a rematch for the horrors of his past. The horror of Jaws is nicely captured here with a brick build version of Bruce that is pretty massive compared to the included minifigures.

As the hunt continued, it was Quint who ignored Hooper's advice, thinking he was better than the creature itself. However, nature is unpredictable, one of the major prompts of the film, and he overexerts the boat and breaks the radio, dooming them to a final confrontation with the shark. In the end, Quint finds himself in the face of the enemy he tried to kill, tragically being Bruce's next meal, bringing Quint's fight to an end. Some movies just stand the test of time, and Jaws is exactly one of those films. LEGO did right by green-lighting this set for LEGO Ideas production. We are a few steps away from finishing up this haunting set as we finish building Bruce.

