Jon Favreau Comes to Hasbro with Exclusive Star Wars Figure

Hasbro has finally revealed its first exclusive for the upcoming Star Wars Celebration. Similar to one of their San Diego Comic Con 2021 exclusives, another iconic Star Wars Director is here in figure form. This time Jon Favreau is suiting up as the one and only Paz Vizsla. As many Star Wars fans know, Jon Favreau has voiced the Vizsla Clan in the animated Clone Wars series as well as The Mandalorian. Now the director will be immortalized as his own creation with this fun Star Wars Celebration exclusive dropping from Hasbro. The figure features a Heavy Armored Mandalorian with a Jon Favreau head sculpt and wearable helmet. This figure seems to feature windowless packaging as well as a slipcover showing off the Mando on the front.

The most interesting thing about this figure is the way it is going to be distributed through Hasbro. Hasbro has stated that attendees of the Star Wars Celebration can go to their booth to get a voucher to be able to pre-order the figure online. So that means no official action figures will be distributed from their booth at the celebration, but only redeemed online via pre-order. They have stated that there will be a general public release later on, in a small quantity. This is a first when it comes to convention exclusives, and a voucher is an odd way to celebrate your convention visit. You would imagine that Hasbro would have already had figures in hand as Star Wars Celebration dates have been out for almost a year. Either way, this is a fun variant convention exclusive that Star Wars fans can drool over. If you are lucky enough to attend the Celebration then hit up Booth # to pick up a voucher to secure one of these bad boys. Jon Favreau Paz Vizsla is priced at $39.99; he is set for, I would assume, Fall 2022, release, and check out the all the new Star Wars collectibles here.