Judgement Day Arrives as New Terminator MAFEX Figure Arrives

It has been quite some time since we've seen a good Terminator film, especially after the last one. They really threw away the whole point of the frost and second films by killing John Conner. I would love to see more stories in the world of Terminator, and I really would love more based around Terminator Salvation. Until the day we see more deadly bot action, fans can relive the magic of the original film as Medicom unveils their latest Terminator MAFEX figure. Coming out of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the deadly T-800 with a new, highly detailed, and articulated figure.

Once a murderous robot, the T-800 is once again in the past to save John Connor from a new threat. Fans can capture all of the high-speed action of Terminator 2 with MAFEX featuring incredible likenesses to the actor. As for accessories, the Terminator comes with sunglasses, two different shotguns, a pistol, a grenade launcher, and an impressive minigun. The fight for the future comes to your shelves, and the Terminator 2: Judgement Day MAFEX No.199 T-800 (T2 Ver.) is priced at $109.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is set to be back in November 2023. Maybe we will be seeing a T-1000 figure in the future to really give this figure a deadly opponent to battle.

The T-800 Returns with New MAFEX Release

"From the classic James Cameron film Terminator 2, the T-800 joins the MAFEX line once again! The figure is highly detailed and comes with all the accessories you need to make the perfect T-800 collector.

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Terminator 2: Judgement Day movie

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

T-800 figure

Interchangeable hands

Sunglasses

2 Shotguns

Grenade launcher

Pistol

Minigun with ammo bag

Box of roses

Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: medicom, terminator