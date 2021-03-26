Kingdom Hearts III Axel Comes to Good Smile, Got it Memorized?

Good Smile Company unveiled another long-awaited character from the hit video game series Kingdom Hearts. Axel or Lea is back, and this time, he is also a keyblade wielder as he joins Sora and his friend to save the world again. This Nendoroid is loaded with some amazing detail and accessories that will allow fans to show off the many faces of Axel over the years. Of course, face plates are included with composed, gentle, and his infamous "Got it memorized?" expressions. For accessories, Good Smile Company did not hold back paying tribute to his many appearances in Kingdom Hearts with Sea Salt Ice Cream, his Bond of Blaze keyblade, and Eternal Flames Chakrams. Face paint stickers are also included to show off Axel in his Organization XIII form from Kingdom Hearts II.

Kingdom Hearts fans will want to add this to their growing collection, and this will be a perfect companion piece for Roxas. Axel is priced at $63.99, he is set to release in December 2020, and pre-orders are already live and here. Orders will stay open until May 12, 2021, so get yours while you can so you can unite the 358/2 team. Now we just want for Xion to come to Good Smile Company, and the perfect set of collectibles will be complete.

