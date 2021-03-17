My Little Pony Princess Luna Turns Human With Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya is back with another humanized version of My Little Pony with their newest statue. The moon is bright with this one as Princess Luna lights up the dark with her new gorgeous statue. The My Little Pony is beautifully recreated in human form, from the shine of her night sky hair to the color of her eyes in her nails. Kotobukiya even designed this Bishoujo statue to portray a slightly older, more mature adult than the previous MLP statues. Bring home the night sky with this truly unique and sparkling statue that will look amazing with the other Mane Six ponies. The My Little Pony Princess Luna Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $129.99. She is set to release in October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be on the lookout for Princess Luna's sister, Princess Celestia, in the future as well!

"All of you, call me Luna!" Princess Luna will now be joining the MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO lineup! The statue is based on a stylized rendering by BISHOUJO illustrator Shunya Yamashita!The gothic dress, which comes complete with a detailed corset as well as the princess' facial expression and pose, are all inspired by the motif of "night"! The hair resembles a night sky full of twinkling stars and is perfectly brought to life with clear sparkles included throughout. This beautifully sparkly hair looks perfect when lined up next to the limited edition Mane Six ponies!

The nail polish decorating each of her fingertips are painted with the same color as her eyes! The pony rendition of Princess Luna looks gorgeous as well. The pony's silhouette has been sculpted to look slightly more mature than the previous ponies in this statue series. The pony in this particular statue can be displayed separately from the human rendition, making this statue perfect for MY LITTLE PONY fans worldwide! Princess Luna's older sister, Princess Celestia, will also be available soon. Be sure to display both the princesses of the "sun" and "moon" together to expand the world of MY LITTLE PONY.