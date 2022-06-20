LEGO Brings Back LEGO Knight Nostalgia with the Lion Knights' Castle

The year 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of LEGO, and it looks like the company is celebrating in a very special way. We have seen the Blok company debut their 90 Years of LEGO set featuring miniaturized set from over the decades. It looks like they are taking it a step further by bringing nostalgia back in a new way as they debut their LEGO Lion Knights' Castle! The classic Knights line returns with a brand new set designed by the fans on the LEGO Ideas platform. Fans are looking at a 4,514-piece castle that will stand 17" high and features 22 mini-figures! Lion Knights' Castle will open, showcasing hidden passages, moving walls, living quarters, armory, towers, and so much more. This is nostalgia at its finest, and it is a brand new set to have LEGO Knights fans fall in love with. With a massive set like this, fans are looking to pay $399.99 for this set and it is set to go up for pre-order on August 8, 2022. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find everything they need to know about this set right here.

"A long time ago there was a child who loved to build with LEGO® bricks. Now that child is grown up and there's a new quest to enjoy. Celebrating 90 years of LEGO history, the Lion Knights' Castle (10305) building set is a new interpretation inspired by the original LEGO Castle System and a build requested by fans for years. The impressive set is packed with surprises around every corner."

"Discover stunning details on every side of the buildable model, then open it up to explore the interior. There are hidden passages, movable walls, secret hideouts, a medieval drawbridge and portcullis that open, a mill with a turning waterwheel, towers and turrets, living quarters, an armory and more. With 22 minifigures, you can set the stage for epic battles and daring escapes time and time again."

A classic build reimagined – Enjoy quality time crafting all the details of this Lion Knights' Castle (10305) buildable model, inspired by classic LEGO® castle sets from days gone by

Requested by LEGO® fans – Created to celebrate 90 years of LEGO history, this set was designed following a poll of over 55,000 respondents on the LEGO Ideas platform

4,514 pieces – Enjoy hours of mindful building as you craft all the details of this epic build. Discover details on every side, then open up the castle to explore the story-packed interior

Packed with medieval details – Raise and lower the castle's drawbridge and portcullis, explore hidden passages, escape from the dungeon, turn the mill's waterwheel and prepare for battle in the armory

Secret hideout – Build secret hideouts for the forest people. Drop them through the dungeon trapdoor when they invade, and help them escape through the secret passage

22 minifigures – Bring stories of the queen, knights, archers, wizard and the forest people to life with the collection of minifigures and accessories redesigned especially for this set

Dimensions – When closed, the castle model measures over 14 in. (38 cm) high, 17 in. (44 cm) wide and 12 in. (33 cm) deep