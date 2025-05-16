Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts New Harry Potter Quality Quidditch & Ice Cream Set

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Harry Potter with Quality Quidditch

Article Summary LEGO launches a new Harry Potter set featuring Quality Quidditch Supplies and Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour.

The set includes 795 pieces, stands 8” tall, and connects to existing LEGO Diagon Alley builds for expanded play.

Comes with 6 exclusive minifigures: Ron Weasley, Cho Chang, Katie Bell, Alicia Spinnet, shopkeeper, and Florean Fortescue.

Pre-orders are live for $99.99, with detailed magical elements and a June 2025 release date for Harry Potter fans.

Quality Quidditch Supplies and Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour are two of Diagon Alley's essential stops in the Harry Potter universe. Quality Quidditch Supplies is a dream destination for any aspiring seeker or chaser, with shelves filled with broomsticks, robes, Quaffles, and so much more. Just a few steps away is Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour, which gives witches and wizards some much-needed sweet relief from Hogwarts.

LEGO now brings these two iconic Wizarding World shops to life with a brand new LEGO Harry Potter set that comes in at 795 pieces. Both ships will be built individually, standing roughly 8" tall, and can be connected to other LEGO Dragon Alley sets. LEGO has included 6 Harry Potter minifigures as well, with Katie Bell, Florean Fortescue, Ron Weasley, Cho Chang, Alicia Spinnet, and a shopkeeper. Each magical store is filled with fun magical Easter Eggs, and pre-orders are already live for $99.99 with a June 2025 release.

LEGO Harry Potter – Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream Parlour

"Take a trip to Quality Quidditch™ Supplies and Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour for magical fantasy adventures with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Diagon Alley™ toy shop playset for kids (76452). A wizard birthday present or holiday gift toy for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fan aged 8 and up, it features detailed LEGO brick models of 2 iconic Diagon Alley shops, plus 6 minifigures."

"Quality Quidditch Supplies features a floating broomstick function and is packed with Quidditch equipment to inspire creative play. The ice cream parlour opens up for easy play and has seating inside and out, plus a retro-style ice cream stand in the street. Quality Quidditch Supplies and Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour can be connected to each other and to other LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley models (sold separately) to create an enchanting brick-built shopping street."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!