LEGO Debuts New MicroFighter Set with Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship

As Master Yoda used to say, "Size matters not," and LEGO is here to deliver with their Star Wars Microfighter line. Coming right out of the new hit Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett, comes Fett's iconic starship. The Slave I is back and free from Jabba's Palace and ready for new adventures. This small little beauty comes in at 85-pieces and and features a tiny starship measuring 2.5" high and 3.5" long. The cockpit does fit a LEGO minifigure and LEGO has included Boba Fett in his new armor from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. His blaster and jetpack are also included, and this tiny bite-size Star Wars set is the perfect set for any fan's home or office. Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter is priced at only $9.99 and is set for a January 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live but can be found here. Be sure to check out other Mandalorian Microfighter adventures with The Razor Crest.

The Boba Fett's Starship Join the Microfighter Series

"Give kids a cool introduction to LEGO® Star Wars™ building toys with Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter (75344) for ages 6 and up. This microscale LEGO brick version of the iconic starship, as seen in the classic Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, features 2 flick shooters for attacking enemy starfighters and adjustable wings for flight and landing. The included LEGO minifigure of Boba Fett, which comes with a blaster and a jetpack accessory element, fits inside the opening cockpit."

Quick-build LEGO® Star Wars™ Microfighter (75344) – Young fans can play out Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett stories with this brick-built, microscale version of Boba Fett's Starship

Set includes a Boba Fett LEGO® minifigure – The LEGO Star Wars™ character Boba Fett has a blaster and jetpack accessory element to inspire creative play

Fun features – Boba Fett's Starship has an opening cockpit with space for the Boba Fett LEGO® minifigure, 2 flick shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing

Anytime gift idea for ages 6 and up – Give this 85-piece LEGO® Star Wars™ construction toy to kids as a reward, surprise treat, birthday present or holiday gift

Play on the go – The Microfighter measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide. Slip it into a child's backpack ready for play on their travels