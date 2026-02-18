Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

LEGO Debuts New Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu AT-RT Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Star Wars AT-RT set inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu movie adventure.

The 297-piece set features a posable Imperial Remnant AT-RT walker and a defense tower build.

Includes LEGO minifigures for The Mandalorian, Grogu, and an AT-RT Driver with authentic accessories.

AT-RT Attack set launches April 26, 2026, for $44.99, with pre-orders not yet available.

LEGO is giving Star Wars fans a glimpse at some of the action for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Get ready to take on a new Imperial Remnant army as the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter, and in style. Coming in at only 297 pieces, this AT-RT set will come with a buildable Imperial Remnant AT-RT that will stand 12" tall when fully extended. The set will include LEGO Star Wars minifigures of The Mandalorian, Grogu, and an AT-RT Driver. The Driver will get his own Defense Tower that will have a weapon rack and storage space inside. Both sets have stud shooters, which will allow your imagination (and bricks) to fly. Prepare for the new adventures of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu with this fun set priced at $44.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but it is set to release on April 26, 2026. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Mando & Grogu sets also coming soon from LEGO, like the Razor Crest, New Republic X-Wing, and more.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – AT-RT Attack

"Let kids create their own Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™ adventures with this AT-RT Attack (75444) toy building set. It features a posable AT-RT walker with a dual stud shooter, and a defensive tower with a rotating turret and its own dual stud shooter. Place the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver or The Mandalorian LEGO® minifigure in the AT-RT seat (remove a dashboard brick to make room for the Grogu LEGO figure to ride along with Mando)."

"Open the defense tower to reveal a weapon rack and storage space. Equip The Mandalorian with the jetpack and blaster pistol and the AT-RT Driver with a blaster for extra fantasy battle action. An exciting fantasy-adventure gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fans ages 7 years old and up. Set contains 297 pieces."

