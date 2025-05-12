Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Let Yoda Guide Your Star Wars Collection with New Disney Parks Release

A new assortment of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge collectibles have started to arrive online including the Force Guidance Talking Yoda

Article Summary Discover the new Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure from Disney Parks and shopDisney for Star Wars fans.

This 10-inch animatronic Yoda features fabric robes and over 50 unique phrases for authentic Jedi training fun.

Ask Yoda questions and hear wise replies with interactive hand-press action—perfect for collectors and Padawans.

Detailed and inspired by the Star Wars saga, this collectible brings Yoda’s wisdom to your collection for $49.99.

Yoda is among the most legendary figures in the Star Wars saga, telling fans that size matters not. Yoda served as Grand Master of the Jedi Order during its final days, as seen in the Prequel Trilogy. He trained generations of Jedi, always stressing patience, humility, and the dangers of the Dark Side. His unique speech patterns and gentle yet firm demeanor made him an unforgettable character in the Star Wars Universe. During his self-imposed exile on Dagobah, he continued to guide future heroes, including Luke Skywalker and now you.

That is right, Yoda is coming out of retirement to teach you the ways of the Force once again with a new Disney Parks Force Guidance Talking figure! Standing 10" tall, this Master Jedi has more than 50 phrases, along with fabric robes and animatronic movements. Star Wars collectors can take their Jedi Training to new levels with this fun figure that comes in at $49.99. Collectors can find Talking Yoda at Disney World, Disneyland, and through shopDisney right now.

Star Wars – Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure

https://www.disneystore.com/yoda-force-guidance-talking-action-figure-star-wars-10-417138208480.html

"Ask, you will, and this Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure will answer. Simply press his hand and ask your question, Padawan, then press it again to hear one of more than 50 different phrases in reply. Featuring animatronic movements, this highly detailed figure wears fabric robes for the utmost authenticity. He's certainly the answer to any Star Wars fan's wish."

Magic in the details

Yoda will speak when his hand is pressed once

Press and hold Yoda's hand to ask him a question

Press his hand again and Yoda will answer you

Speaks more than 50 phrases

Animatronic movements

Highly detailed figure

Includes fabric robes

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

